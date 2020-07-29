US The 'world's Number One Quitter; Always Seeks Selfish Gain': China Levels Grave Charge

China on Tuesday slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and said America always seeks "selfish gains" under the pretext of upholding international law. Last week, Pompeo has said that the South China Sea is not Beijing's maritime empire and China Sea disputes must be resolved through international law.

The United States' policy is crystal clear: The South China Sea is not China’s maritime empire. If Beijing violates international law and free nations do nothing, history shows the CCP will simply take more territory. China Sea disputes must be resolved through international law. pic.twitter.com/H6IXWdxVA9 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 25, 2020

'US is indeed the world's number one quitter'

Responding to the remark, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China's policy on the South China Sea remains constant. According to a transcript of the press conference available on the website of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang said, "Pompeo surely talked a lot about international law, but as is known to all, the US always seeks selfish gains under the pretext of upholding international law. Its all-time principle is to apply international law in a selective and utilitarian way."

"The US, having withdrawn from over 10 international treaties and organizations, is indeed the world's number one quitter," he said. The fact is, he said, the country that is militarizing and stoking tensions in the South China Sea is the US, not China.

'This is bad news for regional peace'

"According to media reports, in the first half of this year, US military aircraft carried out over 2,000 missions in the South China Sea. Since July 15, US military aircraft have conducted close-range reconnaissance in the South China Sea for 12 consecutive days," he said.

READ | India and China armies have disengaged at most locations, Chinese Foreign Ministry reveals

"Recently the US also sent two aircraft carriers to these waters while calling on its allies and partners to send warships and join it in making waves in the South China Sea. This is bad news for regional peace and stability and doesn't serve the interests of littoral countries in the region. The US must unmask its hidden agenda," added Wang.

READ | Over 10,000 new recoveries reported in Maharashtra; COVID-19 tally surges to 3.91 lakh

Wang Wenbin said the US aims to drive a wedge between China and ASEAN countries and stir up trouble so it has one more card to play to contain China. "We must tell Pompeo that the South China Sea is not Hawaii; the regional countries and all peace-loving people won't stand by if several US politicians attempt to muddy the waters," he said.

READ | Sushant Singh's father files complaint, Kangana Ranaut questions Rhea & Bollywood lobby

The South China Sea is grouped into three archipelagos. China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its sovereign territory and it has aggressively asserted its stake in recent years, according to ANI.

READ | Mumbai: 57% slum and 16% non-slum residents exposed to COVID reveals BMC serosurvey study

(With inputs from ANI)