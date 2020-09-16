'US Isolating Itself From International Community': China Spokesperson Over UN Resolution

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying on Wednesday hit out at the US government for opposing the UN resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the US was 'isolating itself' by standing in opposition to the international community.

US objects UN resolution on Coronavirus pandemic

The UN General Assembly on September 12 received overwhelming support for its wide-ranging resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by a vote of 169-2 receiving objections from the United States and Israel. Ukraine and Hungary abstained from voting.

The UN resolution called for "intensified international cooperation and solidarity to contain, mitigate and overcome the pandemic", urging member states to "enable all countries to have unhindered timely access to quality, safe, efficacious and affordable diagnosis, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines."

US' letter of withdrawal from WHO

Meanwhile, after the months-long war of words, US President Donald Trump informed the Congress that the United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to reports, the US’ letter of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to UN secretary-general António Guterres, triggering a one-year withdrawal timeline. The official letter of withdrawal concludes months of threats against the WHO with Trump accusing the latter of conspiring with China to conceal information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Trump first froze US funds to WHO while conducting a review of the organisation and its management. At the end of May, the US President had announced his intentions of “terminating ties" with WHO.

This comes as the World Health Organization recorded a record one-day rise in the number of new coronavirus infections on September 13, with 307,930 cases reported. The number of deaths rose by more than 5,500, bringing the global total to 9,29,171 According to the reports by BBC, the biggest rise was reported in India, Brazil and the United States. The previous one day record was set on September 6 when the WHO reported 306,857 new infections.

