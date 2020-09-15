COVID-19: UN Chief Urges International Community To Support WHO 'at This Crucial Time'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on September 15, urged the global community to support the UN system. He particularly emphasised on the World Health Organisation and its efforts against the coronavirus outbreak. Starting this year, the WHO has attracted flak, especially from the US and its allies, for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In appeal to all member states to support each other and the UN system in confronting the challenges of our time, including in combating the current health crisis. I have made it clear that WHO needs the support of the member states at this crucial time of dealing with COVID-19,” the 71year old said at an interview with RIA Novosti.

Earlier this year, the Donald Trump administration finally notified Guterres of withdrawing from the WHO in July 2021. In addition to withdrawing monetary support from the organisation, Trump also accused it of maligning with China and concealing information about the infection.

US' letter of withdrawal

According to reports, the US’ letter of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to UN secretary-general António Guterres, triggering a one-year withdrawal timeline. The official letter of withdrawal concludes months of threats against the WHO with Trump accusing the latter of conspiring with China to conceal information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Trump first froze US funds to WHO while conducting a review of the organisation and its management. At the end of May, the US President had announced his intentions of “terminating ties" with WHO.

Tis comes as World Health Organization recorded a record one-day rise in the number of new coronavirus infections on September 13, with 307,930 cases reported. The number of deaths rose by more than 5,500, bringing the global total to 9,29,171 According to the reports by BBC, the biggest rise was reported in India, Brazil and the United States. The previous one day record was set on September 6 when the WHO reported 306,857 new infections.

