US, Taiwan Sign Blueprint To Better Economic Ties; Disregard China's Warning

Despite strong criticism of China, the United States and Taiwan signed a blueprint for closer economic ties in Washington on Friday. The move is expected to draw outrage from Beijing which has been constantly opposing official exchanges between the two regions.

The memorandum of understanding signed by both sides - during the inaugural talks over a US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue - included healthcare, semiconductors, 5G infrastructure, energy sectors, and supply-chain security.

"We find ourselves in a drastically changing world with new challenges to human rights, cybersecurity, economic stability and geopolitics," said Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's official representative in Washington. "Therefore today's dialogue comes at an opportune time to discuss how we could work together to address these challenges."

Representing Taiwan, was its Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi, while the US side was headed by Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, who visited Taipei in September.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had warned that the US-Taiwan partnership risks damaging its relations with Washington. He advised the US against "sending misleading signals to the Taiwan separatist forces".

Taiwan also announced that US Environmental Protection Agency head Andrew Wheeler would visit Taipei in December, marking the third such high-level US official visit since August.

China forces claim over Taiwan

China has long sought to contain Taiwan globally, regarding it as a "breakaway province", saying that it wouldn't mind using force to claim it. It has also accused Washington and Taipei of promoting independence.

In recent years, China has increased military drills around Taiwan, with almost 40 warplanes crossing the median line between the two regions on September 18 and 19. The island's President Tsai Ing-wen has termed the military drills as "threat of force".

In retaliation to US Health Secretary Alex Azar's historic visit to Taiwan in September, China had deployed fighter jets that briefly crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait. The Taiwanese Defence ministry said it had tracked the PLA fighters and had "strongly driven them out" with its land-based anti-aircraft missiles.

In August, the United States announced that it was establishing a new economic dialogue with Taiwan focused on technology, healthcare, energy and other sectors, which it hopes talks will result in a free-trade agreement between the two nation. The Trump administration has also extended military support to Taiwan in recent years through increased arms sales.

(With inputs from agency)