WHO Chief 'disappointed' After China Blocks Entry For Experts Studying Coronavirus Origin

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that he is 'disappointed' that Chinese officials have not finalized permissions for the arrival of a team of experts into China to examine origins of COVID-19. Ghebreyesus, in a rare critique of Beijing, said members of the international scientific team have begun over the last 24 hours to leave from their home countries to China as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government.

'I am very disappointed'

"Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the teams arrival in China, he told a news conference in Geneva. I am very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute, but had been in contact with senior Chinese officials", the WHO chief said.

The country in questions is of immense scientific interest because it most likely holds clues to the origins of the COVID-19 that has killed more than 1.8 million people globally. Yet for scientists and journalists, it has become a black hole of zero information because of political confidentiality and sensitivity. A bat research team recently managed to take samples but had them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter reportedly said. Specialists in coronaviruses have been allegedly ordered not to speak to the press.

As various countries across the globe continue to struggle with new infection cases and outbreaks, China seems to recover rapidly. In December, China had claimed positive economic growth for the second quarter in a row.

China has constantly dismissed criticisms and allegations of being responsible for the coronavirus outbreak around the world. United States President Donald Trump has gone on record criticising China for their way of handling the COVID-19 outbreak around the world. On Saturday, senior diplomat Wang Yi praised the anti-pandemic efforts by China. He said the country not only curbed domestic infections, but also aided in building a global anti-epidemic defence by providing aid to hundreds of countries in the world.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also slammed the Chinese Communist Party for continuing to spread disinformation regarding Covid-19 and obstructing the WHO investigation.

