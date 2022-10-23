Who Is Li Qiang? Expected To Be China’s Next Premier As Xi Jinping Solidifies His Position

The current party secretary of Shanghai and the former Governor of Zhejiang, Li Qiang is expected to be China’s next Premier after the incumbent Li Keqiang steps down from the position in March. Having previously worked closely under Xi in the Zhejiang province, which is dubbed China’s southern economic powerhouse, Li Qiang’s presumptive appointment makes it evident that loyalty and affinity to President Xi trumps all else in China’s current political scenario.

Qiang had previously faced strong backlash for a chaotic two-month-long lockdown in Shanghai due to COVID-19. The lockdown saw residents being denied access to basic amenities like food, water and medical care while the residents remained confined to their homes.

Qiang expected to be 2nd strongest leader in China

The position of Premier is the second highest in China after the nation’s President. Li’s presumptive appointment is being viewed as the latest proof that loyalty to Xi trumps all else in China’s current political landscape.

The week-long 20th Party Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) concluded on October 22 and saw some major changes solidifying the leadership of China’s President Xi Jinping. With certain resolutions and amendments to the party’s constitution, Xi Jinping has tightened his grip over his position as China’s President, and is expected to continue to hold the post for a third term.

Meanwhile, the party Congress unveiled a list of China’s new top leaders in the seven-member Politburo standing committee which is headed by Xi Jinping. Apparently, in the new standing committee, the Chinese President has surrounded himself with allies and loyalists as he tightens his grip on the country despite his regime’s numerous cases of human rights violations in the Xinjian province against the Uyghur community as well as in Hong Kong.

Li Keqiang, the current and outgoing premier of China was not included in the list. Additionally, a potential successor to Li, Vice Premier Wang Yang was also not mentioned in the list. Neither of the two are said to be close to Xi Jinping. Moreover, Xi is expected to be the general secretary of the party in the next five years. This could be a significant development as it would pave way for his lifelong rule as the leader of the CCP.

The list included the names of Zhao Leji, head of the Communist Party’s anti-corruption body; Wang Huning, a Chinese political theorist; Cai Qi, Communist Party Secretary of Beijing; Li Xi, current Communist Party Secretary of Guangdong province; and Ding Xuexiang, General Secretary of the CCP.

Image: AP