Wuhan Woman Sues China For Fudging COVID-19 Numbers; Wants Apology For Father's Death

As China continues to face heat globally for fudging real COVID-19 data, a woman from Wuhan is suing the government for the death of her father and for not revealing enough information about the coronavirus pandemic when it hit the city. Zhao Lei is seeking compensation and a public apology from China government for covering up facts about the virus spread, according to an international media report.

Acco5rding to a report by SkyNews, Zhao Lei alleged that the Chinese administration forced the people of Wuhan to go on as if nothing had changed to cover up the COVID menace in the city. She also revealed that the government covered the fact that coronavirus was contagious.

Lei’s father contracted the coronavirus at the end of January and owing to the pressure on health services, no ambulance was available to take him to the hospital. They had to walk for six miles before a local vehicle took them. Her father passed away due to respiratory failure while waiting for treatment in the emergency room.

Lei’s application rejected by the municipal court

Meanwhile, Lei’s application has been rejected by the municipal court and her mother has been warned about repercussions if the case isn’t dropped. She is now taking her case to the Supreme Court of Hubei, the parent province of Wuhan. According to reports, many journalists who were reporting from Wuhan have also been detained, and many still remain in custody. Lei also contracted the virus and hopes to get justice for her father’s death. She vowed not to give up.

When the Coronavirus emerged from Wuhan it became the first major epicentre of the pandemic where it is said to have infected people from a wet market. Currently, the city seems to have recovered and in the process of reopening. However, coronavirus continues to claim lives across the globe with the United States, Brazil, and India being the hardest-hit countries at the moment.

China faces global flak over Coronavirus

The Communist nation continues to face global scrutiny over the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic and China's role in keeping it hidden during its early stages. There have been endless suspicions on whether China even released the official figures of the virus, with experts rubbishing its 'official' numbers.

Amid heavy opposition from China over the virus spread, the WHO on June 18 at the World Health Assembly agreed to the resolution signed by 123 member countries including all the member countries of the European Union, 50 African nations and India amongst others, seeking an independent investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, China's expansionist tactics, at a time when the world is reeling under the effects of the coronavirus, have also faced serious criticism with countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and India hitting back at China over its monopoly of the South China sea, its atrocities in Hong Kong or its attempts to infiltrate the LAC.

