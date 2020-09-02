China Condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s Death, Calls Him 'veteran Statesman Of India'

China on Tuesday, September 1, expressed its condolence over the death of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and extended its sympathies to the bereaved family. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31 at the age of 84, in an army hospital. He served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017 and left behind his rich legacy with his stint as the President of India, Finance, Commerce, Defence Minister, and a veteran Congress leader.

'Huge loss to China-India friendship'

Calling Pranab Mukherjee as a 'veteran statesman of India' Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that he made a positive contribution to China-India relations over 50 years of his political career. She also said that the death of Mukherjee is a huge loss to the China-India friendship.

"Pranab Mukherjee was a veteran statesman of India. In his 50 years in politics, he made positive contribution to China-India relations. It's a heavy loss to China-India friendship and to India. We express condolences over his death and extend sympathies", Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

The condolence message came even as India and China are engaged in a standoff over parts of Ladakh where the Chinese army set up camp earlier this year and the latest LAC incursion being reported on Monday. The impasse has not been resolved despite holding several rounds of diplomatic talks between the militaries of both nations.

Fresh violation at LAC by China

Meanwhile, fresh border tension between India and China escalated on Monday after a fresh confrontation by the Chinese army PLA carried out 'provocative military movements' to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, however, the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops, the Army said on Monday.

Reiterating that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand stressed that it is equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander-level flag meeting took place at Chushul to resolve the issues on Monday. As per sources, both sides will hold Brigade Commander level talks at the same location again on Tuesday according to Indian Army Sources.

