World's Oldest Panda In Captivity Dies At China Zoo, Helped Save Species With 36 Cubs

World’s oldest captive panda, Xinxing died at the age of 38 at China’s Chongqing Zoo, confirmed a news release on the zoo’s official WeChat page. “The world's longest-lived captive giant panda "Xinxing" died at 13:25 noon on December 8, 2020”, said the release. As per the release, the panda first fell sick on October 21, when he was lethargic and unwilling to eat. After that he faced issues like Difficulty breathing, coughing, and unsteady standing.

Soon after this, XinXing was diagnosed with abdominal distension. Bowel movements were also difficult. The release said, “During this period, our park invited experts from the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center and the First Affiliated Hospital of Heavy Medicine to have consultations with them. After full treatment, he died at 13:25 noon on December 8”. Recently, the zoo had organized experts to conduct anatomical and pathological sections of "Xinxing".

It was then concluded that due to advanced age and multiple organ failure, the panda suffered through digestive dysfunction, hypoproteinemia, and secondary digestive tract. Respiratory tract infection eventually led to death. The release said, “the departure of the giant panda "Xinxing" makes us feel heartbroken, and we hereby inform friends from all walks of life who care about "Xinxing".

On August 16, Xinxing elebrated her birthday. The special birthday party which was attended by over 100 people also featured a customized cake for the animal. According to Xinhua news agency, the birthday cake was covered with fruits and vegetable loved by the species including Bamboo shoots, carrots, and watermelons. The “granny” panda, racked up hundreds of wishes online after photographs and videos from the celebration went viral on the internet.

As per experts, the age of panda when she died was equivalent to a human age of 110 years. As per reports, Xinxing was born in 1982 in the wild of Baoxing County of Sichuan Province, where species were first discovered in 1869. She has 36 cubs. She was then transported to the Chongqing Zoo at the age of one. Zoo officials revealed that her offspring are spread across China and in other countries and regions including the United States, Canada and Japan.

