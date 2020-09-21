Wuhan Nightclubs Witness Pre-pandemic Footfall With No COVID-19 Cases Since May

Life in the Chinese city of Wuhan has returned to normal and people are taking to the streets, packing night clubs as they did prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Wuhan is the place where the coronavirus disease is believed to have originated from a seafood market, however, if the Chinese Communist Party's data is to be trusted, the city has not recorded a single COVID-19 case since May.

Read: China's Coronavirus Vaccines May Be Ready For Use By November: Official

According to the Mirror, the Chinese government launched a mass testing programme in Wuhan to test the 11 million people living in the city. The programme showed that there is no mass transmission in Wuhan at the moment. China, as a whole, has also not reported any COVID-19 case in the past 33 days and the last time the country had registered a three-digit number in terms of daily infections was way back in April.

Read: Brucellosis Outbreak In China: Symptoms And Transmission Of Deadly Bacterial Infection

China has opened up most of the places without restrictions and flight operations in the country have returned to pre-pandemic levels. China has said that its COVID-19 vaccines may be ready for the general public's use by November this year. China has developed four vaccines, all of which are in the final stage of the clinical trials, according to health authorities in the country.

Read: What Is The Brucellosis Outbreak In China? Can The Bacterial Infection Be Transmitted?

COVID in China

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, China has recorded just more than 90,000 cases and 4,737 deaths to date. Despite being the epicentre of the disease earlier this year, China has managed to straighten its COVID-19 graph at an unprecedented level. The country's death-per-million rate is one of the lowest in the world and the cases have not breached the 1,00,000 mark yet and are unlikely to do so if the data from the Communist state is believed. Meanwhile, some of the other countries across the globe are reporting nearly 1 lakh infections every day.

Read: US-China Investment At Nine-year Low Amid COVID-19 And Bilateral Tensions