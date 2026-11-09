Classic Case of Misrepresentation: Chinese Vloggers Pass Off Dhaka Slums as 'New Delhi' to Paint Derogatory Picture of India

In a striking example of digital deception, groups of Chinese nationals have been livestreaming for months from impoverished neighbourhoods in Dhaka, Bangladesh, while falsely presenting the footage as scenes from New Delhi and making disparaging comments about living conditions they attribute to India.

According to an investigation by the leading Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, published on November 6, 2026, Chinese vloggers have concentrated their activities in Sector 12 of Uttara and the adjoining Tekpara area in northern Dhaka. Local residents estimate that around 150 (and in some broader reports higher numbers) Chinese nationals have been involved, filming extensively from morning until night on platforms such as WeChat and Douyin. They often enter private homes and record without clear consent, prompting complaints from locals about privacy invasions.

Translations of the livestreams, verified by Prothom Alo with assistance from Bangladeshis familiar with Chinese, reveal a consistent pattern of misrepresentation. In one broadcast on November 1, a woman identifying herself as Mianmian from Sichuan province stood beside a canal in Sector 12 and told viewers: “This is New Delhi. Their homes are extremely dirty. There isn’t even a fan inside the tin-roofed houses. This place is quite underdeveloped, dirty and unhygienic, and the law-and-order situation is poor.” Another streamer, referred to as Wang Wei, filmed at tea stalls in Tekpara and claimed locals were drinking “cow urine tea” made from dirty river water. Some vloggers have also brought Indian-brand products to local shops for staged scenes.

Residents have expressed frustration at the prolonged presence. One Tekpara local told Prothom Alo that the filming has gone on for months, starting before dawn and continuing late into the night, with little understanding of its purpose. Local police have acknowledged seeing the Chinese nationals but have not determined the full intent behind the activities. Similar filming in Dhaka’s lower-income areas was noted as early as May 2026 by other Bangladeshi outlets.

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The content has drawn sharp criticism in India and beyond as a classic case of misrepresentation that risks reinforcing negative stereotypes. By substituting footage of Dhaka’s poorer areas for India’s capital and pairing it with insulting commentary on hygiene, poverty, and daily life, the livestreams create a distorted portrayal for Chinese audiences. Observers note parallels to earlier controversies involving Chinese streamers in parts of Africa, where similar tactics of highlighting poverty for online engagement faced backlash and restrictions.

Authorities in Bangladesh are reportedly looking into the matter amid growing local resentment. The episode speaks a lot about the broader concerns about the ease with which social media can be used to blur geographic and cultural realities, turning everyday neighbourhoods into unwitting props for online narratives. As the videos circulate and attract attention, questions persist about coordination, monetisation, and the long-term impact of such deliberate distortions.