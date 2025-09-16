'Criminal Illegal Aliens Can't Live In America Indefinitely': US Issues Warning After Indian Man Beheaded

A co-worker had beheaded Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli ‘Bob’ Nagamallaiah in Dallas, Texas, in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick his chopped head on the ground. | Image: X/Republic

Days after the gruesome killing of Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli ‘Bob’ Nagamallaiah in Dallas, Texas, shook the nation, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said President Trump and DHS secretary Kristi Noem were no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. The DHS said the gruesome tragedy could have been completely prevented if the previous Joe Biden administration had not allowed the illegal Cuban national to stay in America.

Taking to X, the DHS said, “This vile monster beheaded a man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victims’ head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back.”

Justifying the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, the DHS said, "This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and @Sec_Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT."

Chandramouli Nagamallaiah's Beheading

Originally from Karnataka, Chandramouli ‘Bob’ Nagamallaiah, 50, was beheaded after an argument over a washing machine. He was attacked by his co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez at the Downtown Suites Motel on Samuell Boulevard.

According to the police, the argument began over a washing machine and it escalated quickly. Martinez chased Nagamallaiah with a machete, hit him multiple times and ultimately beheaded him in front of the victim’s wife and son.

Martinez, who had been living illegally in the US, has been charged with capital murder and now lodged in Dallas County Jail. Reports stated that he was under a deportation order but was released in January after Cuba refused to repatriate him.

Time For Being Soft On Illegal Immigrant Criminals Over: Trump

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country.”