Indian-Origin Man Beheaded in Dallas: Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden, Vows No Mercy for Illegal Immigrant Criminals

US President Donald Trump has reacted strongly to the gruesome killing of Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli ‘Bob’ Nagamallaiah in Dallas, Texas. He vowed that his administration will take a tougher stance on illegal immigrant criminals.

Trump also blamed Biden-era failures in handling illegal immigrants for the beheading of Indian-origin man.

Donald Trump on Texas Horror

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country.”

“Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in, MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!” US President further wrote.

Who Was Chandramouli Nagamallaiah?

Originally from Karnataka, Nagamallaiah was known as ‘Bob’ among his community in Dallas. According to reports, he was a hardworking manager, a loving father, and a devoted husband who had worked at the Dallas motel for several years.

Accused Yordanis Cobos-Martinez

The victim, 50-year-old Nagamallaiah, was attacked outside the Downtown Suites motel in East Dallas on September 10 by his co-worker. According to the Police, the accused 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, returned to the scene with a machete after a dispute over a washing machine. He attacked Nagamallaiah in front of the victim’s wife and teenage son.

Cobos-Martinez, who had been living illegally in the US, has been charged with capital murder and now lodged in Dallas County Jail. Reports stated that he was under a deportation order but was released in January after Cuba refused to repatriate him.