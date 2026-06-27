Trump Calls Venezuela ‘A Happy Country Again’ in Aftermath of Earthquake, Says 'People Are Dancing in Streets'

Caracas, Venezuela: As rescue teams continue searching through rubble in the Venezuelan capital following two powerful earthquakes that struck the country this week, President Donald Trump offered a characteristically upbeat assessment of the situation, calling Venezuela a “happy country again” despite the widespread destruction.

The twin quakes, a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed seconds later by a 7.5 mainshock, devastated parts of northern Venezuela, including Caracas and the port city of La Guaira. Buildings collapsed, roads were damaged, and authorities report hundreds of deaths with the toll expected to rise significantly as more victims are recovered from the debris.

In remarks on the disaster, Trump acknowledged the severity of the event.

“It was terrible what happened. It was a big earthquake. Knocked down buildings,” he said, while noting that the United States is providing assistance with rescue workers, military assets, and aid.

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However, the president quickly pivoted to a positive outlook on Venezuela’s overall trajectory.

“But outside of that, it’s really a happy country again,” Trump stated.

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“The people are happy. They’re dancing in the streets,” he said.

He linked the recovery to prior U.S. actions, claiming Washington had secured “millions of barrels of oil” and effectively “paid for the war many times over” following what he described as a swift operation earlier this year.

The comments come in the context of improved but still complex U.S.-Venezuela relations after the ouster of longtime leader Nicolás Maduro. Trump has previously spoken of the U.S. playing a significant role in stabilizing and “running” aspects of the country’s recovery in a “profitable way.”

Venezuelan officials have welcomed U.S. support, with interim leadership confirming coordination on relief efforts. Yet the disaster has strained resources in a nation already facing long-term challenges, leaving thousands displaced and hospitals overwhelmed.