Trump Posts 'Restraining Order Needed' Meme With Meloni Photo, Reigniting Feud Ahead of NATO Summit

Rome/Washington: Former tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have erupted into a fresh public row, just one day before the NATO Summit in Turkiye.

This was triggered by Trump's pointed remark that a "restraining order" may be necessary in his dealings with the Italian leader. The comment comes amid growing friction between the two allies in recent weeks.

The spat intensified after Trump claimed that Meloni had begged him for a photograph. Meloni firmly rejected the assertion, issuing a sharp rebuttal: "Italy and I do not beg."

The unusually personal tone of the disagreement has drawn attention on both sides of the Atlantic, highlighting a surprising strain in relations between Washington and one of its key European partners. Meloni, who has often been viewed as ideologically aligned with Trump on several issues, appeared keen to push back against any suggestion of deference or eagerness for presidential attention.

Advertisement

The timing of the renewed verbal clash adds an extra layer of intrigue ahead of the NATO leaders' gathering in Turkiye on July 7. Both leaders are expected to attend the summit, raising questions about whether the public back-and-forth will spill into formal proceedings or be set aside for alliance business.

Neither the White House nor Palazzo Chigi has issued further statements on the matter as of Monday.

Advertisement