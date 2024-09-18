sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:31 IST, September 18th 2024

Dutch Government Asks for Formal Opt-Out from EU Migration Rules

The new Dutch government dominated by the far-right party of Geert Wilders officially asked the European Union for an exemption from its migration obligations on Wednesday, seeking to fulfill a campaign promise to drastically reduce the number of immigrants in the nation.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Netherlands
Geert Wilders. | Image: AP
