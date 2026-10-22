EAM Jaishankar To Visit Azerbaijan On October 23 To Review Bilateral Ties; What To Expect

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan on October 23, 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to reports, this will be the first standalone visit by an Indian foreign minister to Azerbaijan in eight years. Eight years ago, then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visited Azerbaijan in April 2018.

The announcement comes amid renewed high-level engagement. In September 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met for the first time on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

India and Azerbaijan share friendly relations rooted in civilisational linkages, cultural affinities and mutual respect. The historic Ateshgah fire temple near Baku -- dedicated to the goddess Jvala Devi and featuring Devanagari and Gurmukhi inscriptions, including references to Goddess Jvala Ji, the sacred Swastika and Guru Nanak’s visit -- stands as enduring evidence of centuries-old trade and cultural exchanges along the Silk Route. Diplomatic relations were established on February 28, 1992.

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Key pillars of the relationship and expected focus areas:

-- Energy cooperation remains a cornerstone. ONGC Videsh Limited has invested more than US$1.2 billion in stakes in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil and gas fields and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. In late 2024, it raised its stakes further through an acquisition from Equinor. Bilateral trade stood at US$401 million in 2025 (India’s exports US$226 million; imports, mainly crude oil, US$175 million). Azerbaijan recently resumed crude oil exports to India after a pause, and a 2025 MoU involving ONGC, MRPL and SOCAR aims to expand collaboration in crude, LNG, petroleum products and capacity building.

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-- Tourism and connectivity have grown strongly. In 2025, Azerbaijan received 166,944 Indian tourists, making India the fourth-largest source of visitors (and the largest among non-neighbouring countries). Direct flights operate between Delhi/Mumbai and Baku. People-to-people ties are further supported by the ITEC programme (over 230 Azerbaijani officials trained), Hindi and Sanskrit teaching at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, cultural initiatives such as “Baku Evenings,” and an Indian community of around 1,000 people.

-- The sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations in Baku in April 2026, led by India’s Secretary (West) Sibi George, reviewed cooperation in trade, energy, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, culture, people-to-people exchanges and counter-terrorism, while also exchanging views on regional issues. Similar themes -- energy security, trade expansion, tourism, education, technology and regional stability -- are expected to feature in Jaishankar’s discussions.

Observers note that the visit builds on recent momentum to deepen practical cooperation while managing differences through dialogue. Discussions are likely to cover further energy collaboration (including potential renewable energy opportunities), trade facilitation, connectivity, cultural exchanges and shared concerns such as countering terrorism. Outcomes could include enhanced institutional mechanisms, new sectoral agreements or roadmaps for expanded engagement.