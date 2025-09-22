Egypt Announces Pardon For Top Activist Who's Spent 6 Years Behind Bars

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities on Monday announced the presidential pardon of prominent activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, according to his lawyer Khaled Ali and an announcement by Egypt’s state TV. Abd el-Fattah, who has been in prison for six years, is a top activist and was a leading voice in the country’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising who went on hunger strikes behind bars and whose ordeal became emblematic of Egypt’s democratic backsliding.

Abd el-Fattah is one of the six people whose sentences President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi commuted following a request from the National Council for Human Rights, according to the state media. It was not immediately clear when they will walk free. Abd el-Fattah's lawyer confirmed the news and wrote on X: "Praise be to God."