DRI Busts Gold-Smuggling Syndicate Operated by Chinese Nationals, Seizes Gold Worth Rs 1.10 Crore
Mumbai's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stopped a gold-smuggling ring run by Chinese nationals, seizing 691.870 grams of gold worth about Rs 1.10 crore. Two people were arrested, and searches were conducted in multiple cities.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, busted an international gold-smuggling syndicate allegedly operated by Chinese nationals and seized 691.870 grams of 24-carat gold worth approximately Rs 1.10 crore, the agency said.
According to the DRI, the gold was concealed inside a treadmill motor and recovered from a consignment imported from Hong Kong at Mumbai's Air Cargo Complex.
As per the agency, two persons, including a Chinese national and a person managing the importing firm, were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.
Following the seizure, DRI teams conducted searches at multiple locations across Mumbai, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu as part of the investigation.
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The investigation revealed that Chinese nationals, in association with their Indian accomplices, had allegedly devised a modus operandi to smuggle gold through legitimate commercial imports.
Further details are awaited.
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