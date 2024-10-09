Published 21:23 IST, October 9th 2024
Elon Musk's X Is Back In Brazil After Its Suspension, Having Complied With All Judicial Demands
Internet service providers began restoring access to the platform after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized lifting X's suspension on Tuesday.
- World News
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Elon Musk's X Is Back In Brazil After Its Suspension, Having Complied With All Judicial Demands | Image: X
21:12 IST, October 9th 2024