sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Elon Musk's X Is Back In Brazil After Its Suspension, Having Complied With All Judicial Demands

Published 21:23 IST, October 9th 2024

Elon Musk's X Is Back In Brazil After Its Suspension, Having Complied With All Judicial Demands

Internet service providers began restoring access to the platform after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized lifting X's suspension on Tuesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Elon Musk's X Is Back In Brazil After Its Suspension, Having Complied With All Judicial Demands
Elon Musk's X Is Back In Brazil After Its Suspension, Having Complied With All Judicial Demands | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

21:12 IST, October 9th 2024