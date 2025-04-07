Elon Musk Vs White House Over Tariffs: Navarro Downplays Tesla CEO Feud, Cites Business Interests Behind Opposition

Washington: A war of words has erupted between Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, and Peter Navarro, a key trade adviser to President Donald Trump , over the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs. The tariffs, imposed on nearly all countries, have raised concerns about their impact on the US economy, with economists warning of price hikes and recession. However, in a surprising statement, Peter Navarro has denied any feud with Elon Musk, despite the latter's scathing attack on social media. Musk, known for his outspoken nature, took to X, to express his discontent with Navarro's defence of Trump's sweeping tariffs.

According to reports, the controversy began when Navarro defended the tariffs on Fox News, prompting Musk to respond on X with a series of critical tweets. Musk questioned Navarro's Harvard economics PhD, saying it was "a bad thing, not a good thing." He also responded to a user defending Navarro, saying the Trump official "ain't built s—." The billionaire also chimed in on a post quoting economist Thomas Sowell, which said, "In every disaster throughout American history, there always seems to be a man from Harvard in the middle of it." The tweets sparked a heated debate, with many users weighing in on the issue.

'He sells cars. That's what he does': Navarro

Meanwhile, despite the heated exchange, Navarro downplayed the disagreement, stating, "It's fine, there's no rift here." He argued that Musk, as a businessperson, is simply protecting his own interests by opposing the tariffs. "Elon, when in his DOGE lane, is great," Navarro said, adding that Musk's opinions on tariffs are driven by self-interest. Navarro also suggested that Musk's comments were predictable, given his business background. "We don't mind him saying whatever he wants," Navarro stated in the interview adding that they understand what it's all about and it's fine.

Trump's adviser Navarro stated, “It was interesting to hear Elon Musk talk about a zero tariff zone with Europe. He doesn’t understand that. And the thing that I think is important about Elon to understand, is - he sells cars. That’s what he does."

Impact Of Trump's Tariffs

The tariffs imposed by Trump have had a major impact on Musk's businesses. Tesla's stock plummeted 14% following the announcement, and SpaceX shares declined by 12% last week. Musk had previously acknowledged that the tariff impact on Tesla is "still significant," despite the company's increased US manufacturing. The tariffs have also affected SpaceX, which sources products from countries hit hard by the tariffs, including Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The overall impact can also be understood by the fact that due to the imposition of tariffs the billionaire's net worth has also taken a hit, with Forbes estimating a loss of billions. However, he remains the richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $362.5 billion.

Future Of Musk's Role In Trump Administration

The controversy surrounding the tariffs has also raised questions about Musk's future role in the Trump administration. Trump has suggested that Musk may leave his White House post in a few months, citing the need for Musk to focus on his business ventures. Vice President JD Vance has assured that Musk will remain a "friend and adviser" after leaving his formal role.

The Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE led by Musk, will also continue to operate even after his departure. The development has sparked speculation about the potential implications for the Trump administration and the US economy.

Meanwhile, the spat between Musk and Navarro displayed the ongoing concern surrounding Trump's tariffs. Experts believed that the impact of these tariffs will be far-reaching and multifaceted. With the US economy facing recession and price hikes, the future of Trump's trade agenda remains uncertain.