‘Embassy of Khalistan’ Board Installed at Surrey Gurdwara; Canada Faces Backlash Over Alleged Funding, CSIS Flags Extremist Activity

Surrey, Canada: In a move drawing sharp attention, a self-styled ‘Embassy of Khalistan’ has been established in Surrey by the Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in collaboration with the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Temple. The so-called embassy, marked by a board reading “Republic of Khalistan,” has been set up within a building located on the gurdwara premises, which also serves as a community centre.

According to reports, the building in question was funded by the Government of British Columbia, which had recently provided $150,000 for the installation of an elevator in the premises.

Canadian intelligence confirms continued use of Canadian soil by Khalistani extremists

The development comes just weeks after Canada’s top intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), made a public disclosure for the first time, acknowledging that Khalistani extremists continue to use Canadian territory as a base for promotion, fundraising, and planning acts of violence, primarily targeting India.

In its latest annual report, CSIS clearly stated: “Khalistani extremists continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India.” This revelation has reignited concerns around foreign interference and extremist activity within Canada, especially against the backdrop of Canada’s sensitive diplomatic ties with India.

India has repeatedly raised concerns over the activities of Khalistani extremists operating from Canada, a matter that has remained a longstanding point of contention between the two nations.

Since the mid-1980s, the threat of politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE) in Canada has largely manifested through Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs). These groups seek to create an independent nation called Khalistan, primarily within India’s Punjab region, through violent means.