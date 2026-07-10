Enormous LEGO Trump Hung From Crane, Set Ablaze By Mourners At Khamenei's Funeral In Iran

Tehran: A giant LEGO-style effigy depicting US President Donald Trump was set ablaze during the funeral ceremonies of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Footage circulated by Iranian state media showed the Trump-like figure being burned in Mashhad, where Khamenei was buried following a series of funeral processions.

The video showed the LEGO effigy suspended from a crane in the middle of a road as dozens of mourners wearing black clothes and holding flaming sticks surround it. Soon they set the effigy ablaze, in an act that was reportedly presented as a symbolic funeral for the US President.

The burning came amid widespread displays of anti-US sentiment during the ceremonies. Mourners carried placards calling for Trump’s death, burned US and British flags and threw stones at a billboard depicting him with a bullet aimed at his head.

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Some demonstrators also carried images of Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pictured inside gun sights. Other banners called for revenge over Khamenei’s killing.

Several banners read, “#Kill Trump” and “Trump, Netanyahu Must Be Killed”.

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Khamenei was killed alongside members of his family in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28. His coffin was taken through Tehran, Qom and the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala before being brought to Mashhad for burial.

WATCH

The Assassination Of Khamenei

Satellite image shows aftermath of strike on Khamenei's residence

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on 28 February, 2026, the first day of the war between US-Israel and Iran.

He was assassinated as US-Israel airstrikes hit his residence amid ‘Operation Epic Fury’. A satellite image showed thick plume of black smoke emanating from the Iranian leader's compound following the attack.