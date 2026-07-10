Mid-Air Nightmare: Ryanair Plane Window Breaks, Man Nearly Sucked Out As Wife Desperately Clings To His Legs

Thessaloniki: A horrific incident unfolded in a Ryanair flight when one of its windows suddenly shattered and got "detached", causing a 61-year-old passenger to be nearly sucked out of the aircraft. The incident occurred aboard Ryanair flight FR1879 which was travelling from Greece to Germany.

‘Almost A Tragedy’

As per reports, the plane suffered an engine failure, following which the acrylic window shattered. The Serbian passenger sitting next to the window seat was reportedly pulled from his seat and left hanging headfirst from the opening, with his head and shoulders outside the aircraft.

It is reported that his wife desperately held onto his legs, preventing his from completely slipping down. Other passengers subsequently helped pull him back into the cabin.

Oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling after the cabin lost pressure. Videos and pictures circulating online showed the damaged window and oxygen masks hanging inside the aircraft.

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Meanwhile, the man who was nearly sucked out of the plane was taken to hospital after suffering shock and friction burns caused by exposure to the freezing air outside the plane. A Greek hospital employees’ federation official described the incident as “almost a tragedy”.

The airline said the aircraft returned to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff and landed normally. It added that one passenger requested and received medical assistance after the landing.

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Passengers were taken back to the terminal, while Ryanair arranged a replacement aircraft to transport them to Memmingen later that morning.

‘People Were Screaming': Passengers Recall Horror

Recalling the horrific experience, a passenger narrated the exact moment when things went haywire. She told Radio Thessaloniki, “Most of us had fallen asleep, we had closed our eyes. There was a noise, like a tyre bursting.”

She added, “We immediately realised there had been a decompression. There were screams ... for a moment I thought someone had accidentally opened the emergency door. The masks dropped, and there was a strong smell. The head and shoulders of one passenger were outside the window. Fortunately, he hadn't taken off his seat belt."