Escalation in Strait of Hormuz: Third Tanker Attacked Within 24 Hours Despite US-Iran Peace Deal

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply after a third commercial tanker was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz within a 24-hour window. This latest assault follows two separate attacks on vessels navigating the vital and narrow chokepoint that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the latest incident, noting that the vessel was targeted by a drone. "UKMTO has received a report of a further incident involving a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker was struck by an unknown Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and has sustained minor structural damage. No casualties or environmental impact reported, and vessel is continuing to its next port of call," the agency stated on X.

Fires and Structural Damage Reported in Earlier Strikes

The drone strike caps a volatile 24 hours for international shipping. Earlier in the day, two other tankers were hit by projectiles in separate incidents.

One of the vessels, traveling off the coast of Oman, caught fire after a projectile impacted its port side as it attempted to steer south out of the strait. Iranian state television later reported that this liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker came under attack after "ignoring repeated warnings," though Tehran stopped short of officially claiming responsibility for the strike.

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The second tanker targeted earlier suffered structural damage from a projectile impact. However, authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported among the crew members on either vessel, and the first strike resulted in no environmental damage.

Qatar Blames Iran for Targeting LNG Tanker

While official claims of responsibility remain absent, Iranian state media cited anonymous sources suggesting Tehran targeted a Qatari LNG tanker identified as the Al Rekayyat. The incident drew sharp condemnation from Doha. Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, labeled the targeting of the vessel an "unacceptable attack" on international navigation and global energy security. He further characterized the incident as a "serious and explicit violation" of international law.

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In a statement published on X, Al-Ansari declared that Qatar holds Iran "fully legally responsible" for the assault.

The Dispute Over Strategic Shipping Routes

These maritime strikes coincide with aggressive declarations from Tehran regarding control over the strategic waterway. Last Thursday, Iran’s joint military command warned that all oil tankers transiting the strait must adhere strictly to its approved routes, declaring that any interference by US forces "will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction".

In contrast, the Joint Maritime Information Center—a multinational body overseen by the US Navy—advised commercial shipping on Monday that the route near the Omani coastline had been expanded and remains open to all traffic. Shipping data reflects continued use of the waterway; according to the data firm Kpler, at least 108 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend utilizing various routes.

The security threat level in the region remains "substantial," according to the UKMTO. This assessment comes despite a 14-point interim ceasefire agreement signed last month between the US and Iran to end the war, which had seen more than 200 ships pass safely through the strait in the week leading up to Sunday. The fresh attacks now threaten to disrupt traffic just as nations hoped to normalize shipping and alleviate wartime economic strain.

US-Iran Diplomatic Talks Remain Stalled

The sudden outbreak of violence arrives at a time when diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran are effectively on hold. Negotiations are stalled until after the burial of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the beginning of the war. At his funeral, mourners openly called for the death of US President Donald Trump.

Washington is currently pushing for a broader, comprehensive agreement to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, scale back Iran's disputed nuclear program, and establish a permanent end to the war that began on February 28. Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Trump expressed a preference for a diplomatic resolution but issued a stark warning regarding the consequences of a diplomatic failure.

"I'd rather make a deal, because I don't want to affect 91 million people," Trump said. "We can knock down their bridges in one hour. We can knock out their energy supply."