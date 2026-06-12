'Europe Sells Weapons Used to Attack India': EAM Jaishankar Hits Back at Criticism Over Russian Oil Purchases

New Delhi: Defending India's stance on Russian oil imports amid continued scrutiny over its ties with Moscow and ongoing criticism from the West, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said new purchases are driven by national interest and availability while pointing out that European weapons have been used against India for years.

Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland during a panel discussion on "Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition", Jaishankar defended India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its continued import of Russian oil.

Responding to questions about India's oil imports from Russia, Jaishankar said New Delhi's decisions were based on practical considerations rather than political preferences.

"I buy oil based on cost and availability," Jaishankar said.

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He explained that when the Ukraine conflict disrupted global energy markets, Europe turned heavily towards Middle Eastern oil, traditionally one of India's major sources of crude imports.

"So at that point of time, much of the oil available on the market was Russian because Europeans were essentially buying up the Middle East oil, which was our traditional supply. So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," he said.

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The discussion also featured Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and UAE Assistant Minister Lana Nusseibeh.

‘Never Done Anything to Endanger Europe’: EAM S Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister then challenged what he described as the moral criticism often directed at India over its Russia policy.

Referring to European concerns about India's Russian oil purchases, Jaishankar remarked, "No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for European weapons vis-a-vis India."

The comment drew attention to India's long-standing concerns over military equipment supplied by European countries finding their way into the hands of adversaries that have been involved in conflicts with India.

"Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India. Not just now but for many years. We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe. I think that's a reasonable point,” he said.

The statement marked one of Jaishankar's strongest public responses to Western criticism of India's foreign policy choices and underscored New Delhi's position that its security concerns are often overlooked in international debates.

India cites energy security and economic stability

Jaishankar also recalled the circumstances that emerged after Western sanctions on Russia disrupted global energy markets in 2022.

He noted that India stepped up Russian oil purchases at a time when maintaining stable energy supplies was critical for both domestic and global economic stability.

He added India's approach was guided by affordability and availability rather than geopolitical alignment.