'Our Customers Are in America': Opendoor Lays Off Entire 250 Indian Workforce in AI-Driven Overhaul

New Delhi: US-based real estate technology company OpenDoor has laid off its entire India workforce of nearly 250 employees as part of a major restructuring effort aimed at bringing operations closer to its customers and increasing the use of artificial intelligence across the business.

The development came to light after Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian shared an internal note with employees, announcing the company's decision to wind down its India-based operations.

In a post on X, Nejatian said, “Today we began to say goodbye to our colleagues in India as we wind down our India operations. Our customers are in America, and that's where our operational work belongs.”

According to the internal communication, Opendoor had nearly 250 employees in India when it launched Opendoor 2.0 a few months ago. The company said some roles had already been relocated back to the United States, while the remaining transition process is now being completed.

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"Today, we are finalizing bringing these roles closer to our customers in America and beginning the process of winding down our India-based operations," the note stated.

The move affects the company's entire India workforce, which had been supporting operational and manual workflow functions.

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AI at Centre of Opendoor's Restructuring

The company indicated that advances in artificial intelligence played a key role in the decision.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Opendoor said it had historically built a large team in India to manage manual workflows across fragmented systems. However, after unifying those systems and investing in AI-driven customer-facing teams in the US, the company believes much of that operational work can now be handled closer to customers.

The note outlined several operational changes, including:

Simplifying tools and reducing workflows

Building a unified platform across the company

Replacing manual processes with AI-powered solutions wherever possible

"We will stop stacking manual workflows on top of point-solution tools. Every new process will earn its place," the company said.

CEO Praises Affected Employees

While announcing the layoffs, Nejatian emphasised that the decision was not a reflection of employee performance.

"I am grateful for their dedication and this decision is not a reflection of the quality of their work," the note said.

He further described Opendoor's India employees as "great people" and publicly encouraged other companies to hire them.

"If you're hiring and have a presence in India, these are excellent people. Consider this my reference letter and hire them," Nejatian wrote on X.

Opendoor said affected employees would receive transition packages, including severance benefits, outplacement services and additional support resources.

The company also noted that a small group of team members would remain temporarily to help complete the transition of key workflows before the India operations are fully wound down.