After PM Modi, Australia's PM Also Condemns Terror Attack At Church In France's Nice

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison on Friday expressed shock over the abhorrent fresh terror attack in France and condemn all acts of terrorism in the European country. Conveying his deepest condolences to France's President Emmanuel Macron, Morrison said Australia stands united with France against the vile acts.

Taking to Twitter Morrison wrote, "Deeply shocked at the abhorrent attack in France I’ve conveyed Australia’s deep condolences to President Emmanuel Macron. Our hearts go out to the French people who are dealing with so much during COVID-19. We condemn all acts of terrorism & stand united against these vile acts".

Knife attack at a church in Nice

On Thursday, three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in Nice. The French President Emmanuel Macron termed it as an 'Islamist terrorist attack'. The French media on Thursday reported that one of the three victims was brutally beheaded by the attacker, who has now been arrested. Apart from the three deceased, several others have been injured in the incident. Christian Estrosi, the Mayor of Nice, has come forward to reveal that the attacker shouted a religious slogan while he was being restrained by the French Police. Taking to Twitter, Estrosi termed the incident as "a terrorist attack", calling for an end to "fascism" in the country.

World leaders condemn terror attack

The ghastly attack has triggered reactions from world leaders. British PM Boris Johnson said that he was appalled by the news of the barbaric knife attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica, while Pope Francis said that he is mourning the attack that "sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation." Turkey has also condemned the terror attack in Nice, saying such senseless violence has "nothing to do with Islam or Muslims."

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

Thursday’s attack comes during heightened tensions in the country over religious extremism. The attack also comes amid the rising tensions between France and Islamic countries over the recent beheading of a French teacher who showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. The History teacher was brutally killed in a similar manner.

The row between France and Islamic nations was sparked after Macron's strong verbal attack on terrorism in the nation, formally linking it to religion. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier alleged that Macron "needed treatment" for his mental condition over his crackdown on terrorism, which Erdogan said was a crackdown on Islam and Muslims.

