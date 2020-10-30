France Church Attack: Trump Shows Solidarity With America's 'oldest Ally' Over Terror War

US President Donald Trump expressed solidarity with France after a knife attack in a Nice church killed three people on Thursday, October 29. While taking to Twitter, Trump declared that the United States stands with its "oldest ally" and added that "radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop."

Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight. These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020

The French media has reported that one of the three victims was brutally beheaded by the attacker, who has now been arrested. Apart from the three deceased, several others have been injured in the incident. Christian Estrosi, the Mayor of Nice has come forward to reveal that the attacker, shouted "Allahu Akbar" while he was being restrained by the French Police. Taking to Twitter, Estrosi termed the incident as "a terrorist attack", calling for an end to "fascism" in the country.

World leaders condemn terror attack

The ghastly attack has triggered reactions from world leaders. British PM Boris Johnson said that he was appalled by the news of the barbaric knife attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica, while Pope Francis said that he is mourning the attack that "sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation." Turkey has also condemned the terror attack in Nice, saying such senseless violence has "nothing to do with Islam or Muslims."

Thursday’s attack comes during heightened tensions in the country over radical Islamist, secularism and freedom of speech. The attack also comes amid the rising tensions between France and Islamic countries over the recent beheading of a French teacher who showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. According to reports, the History teacher was brutally decapitated in a similar manner.

The row between France and Islamic nations has escalated over Macron's strong clampdown on terrorism in the nation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier alleged that Macron "needed treatment" for his mental condition over his crackdown on terrorism, which Erdogan said was a crackdown on Islam and Muslims.

