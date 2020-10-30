France Church Attack: European Council Members Call It An 'attack On EU's Shared Values'

On October 29, the members European Council condemned the terrorist attack in the French city of Nice in the strongest terms and said that it was an attack on the European Union’s shared values. In a joint statement, the members of the European Council said that they were ‘shocked and saddened’ by Thursday’s attack which left three people dead. The officials also called on leaders around the world to work towards ‘understanding’ among communities and religions rather than division.

The members of the European Council said, "We, European leaders, are shocked and saddened by the terrorist attacks in France. We condemn in the strongest possible terms these attacks which represent attacks on our shared values." The officials added, "We stand united and firm in our solidarity with France, with the French people and the Government of France - in our common and continued fight against and violent extremism."

The French media has reported that one of the three victims was brutally beheaded by the attacker, who has now been arrested. Apart from the three deceased, several others have been injured in the incident. Christian Estrosi, the Mayor of Nice has come forward to reveal that the attacker, shouted "Allahu Akbar" while he was being restrained by the French Police. Taking to Twitter, Estrosi termed the incident as "a terrorist attack", calling for an end to "fascism" in the country.

World leaders condemn terror attack

The ghastly attack has triggered reactions from world leaders. British PM Boris Johnson said that he was appalled by the news of the barbaric knife attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica, while Pope Francis said that he is mourning the attack that "sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation." Turkey has also condemned the terror attack in Nice, saying such senseless violence has "nothing to do with Islam or Muslims."

Thursday’s attack comes during heightened tensions in the country over radical Islamist, secularism and freedom of speech. The attack also comes amid the rising tensions between France and Islamic countries over the recent beheading of a French teacher who showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. According to reports, the History teacher was brutally decapitated in a similar manner.

The row between France and Islamic nations has escalated over Macron's strong clampdown on terrorism in the nation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier alleged that Macron "needed treatment" for his mental condition over his crackdown on terrorism, which Erdogan said was a crackdown on Islam and Muslims.

(Image: AP; Inputs: ANI)

