Amsterdam: Thousands Gather To Protest Dutch Government's 'COVID Pass' & Vaccination Rules

Amsterdam: Thousands of protestors gathered on Dam Square in central Amsterdam to denounce the COVID-19 restriction before they marched through the city.

Amsterdam

Despite the wet weather, the protestors walked 5 kilometres chanting slogans against the Netherlands government. The protest march was organized by Together for the Netherlands Group, which attracted a wide range of people, including couples with children, men in army outfits, and members of extreme-right political parties, carrying banners and placards with a message that read, "QR is going too far" and "Unvaccinated lives matter".

The opponents of the COVID restriction marched through the city amid a heavy deployment of security officials. They even carried loud music systems and umbrellas, while many were seen waving Dutch flags upside-down. The crowd walked through the route of Rozengracht to Marnixstraat and the Haarlemmer Houttuinen.

According to NLTimes, over 70 small and big organizations took part in the march under the motto of "Coffee drinking" to protest against the ongoing COVID measures.

COVID-19 protests: Thousands gather in central Amsterdam to protest against the government's measures

This is the second time that protestors have gathered in central Amsterdam to oppose the COVID restrictions. Earlier in September, a similar incident was recorded where people in large numbers demonstrated against the COVID restrictions imposed by the Dutch government.

This time, protestors were chanting "Freedom" slogans and anti-vaccination taglines. During the protest, the demonstrators were also seen displaying gallows along with anti-government slogans. The major reason behind the protest is the government's norms that ask citizens to show COVID passes to enter restaurants, cafes, and other public places.

