Amsterdam: Thousands Gather To Protest Dutch Government's 'COVID Pass' & Vaccination Rules

Thousands of protestors gathered on Dam Square in central Amsterdam to denounce the COVID restriction before they marched through the city.

Despite the wet weather, the protestors walked 5 kilometres chanting slogans against the Netherlands government. The protest march was organized by Together for the Netherlands Group, which attracted a wide range of people, including couples with children, men in army outfits, and members of extreme-right political parties, carrying banners and placards with a message that read, "QR is going too far" and "Unvaccinated lives matter".

The opponents of the COVID restriction marched through the city amid a heavy deployment of security officials. They even carried loud music systems and umbrellas, while many were seen waving Dutch flags upside-down. The crowd walked through the route of Rozengracht to Marnixstraat and the Haarlemmer Houttuinen.

According to NLTimes, over 70 small and big organizations took part in the march under the motto of "Coffee drinking" to protest against the ongoing COVID measures.

In a massive demonstration for FREEDOM the Dutch party Forum for Democracy today walked the streets of Amsterdam and celebrated life. End the COVID-measures, the forced vaccination programmes and the Great Reset! #FVD @thierrybaudet pic.twitter.com/IojALuIjpD — Forum for Democracy International (@FVD_int) October 3, 2021

This is the second time that protestors have gathered in central Amsterdam to oppose the COVID restrictions. Earlier in September, a similar incident was recorded where people in large numbers demonstrated against the COVID restrictions imposed by the Dutch government.

This time, protestors were chanting "Freedom" slogans and anti-vaccination taglines. During the protest, the demonstrators were also seen displaying gallows along with anti-government slogans. The major reason behind the protest is the government's norms that ask citizens to show COVID passes to enter restaurants, cafes, and other public places.

Today the Dutch are sending a VERY CLEAR SIGNAL to the world. End the lockdowns. No more COVID measures. No more forced vaxxing. No more QR-codes and medical apartheid. Our land is the home of liberty. We are a nation of free people. And we are prepared to fight for it! pic.twitter.com/ynu6yhNv3E — Thierry Baudet (@thierrybaudet) October 3, 2021

