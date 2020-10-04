Angela Merkel Asks China To Provide Greater Reciprocity To EU Businesses

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned China that the European Union will start limiting access for Chinese companies if Beijing doesn't move to provide greater reciprocity to the bloc. Merkel's comment came during the recently concluded EU summit in Brussels, where the European leader said that the EU expects the same kind of access for its companies in China as the Chinese companies enjoy in the single market.

"If there is no market access from the Chinese side for certain areas, this will of course also be reflected in the fact that market access to the European market will be narrower," Merkel was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post after the two-day summit concluded in Brussels. Before the start of the EU summit, Merkel had slammed China in the German parliament for gross human rights violations in Hong Kong and undermining of rights of the minorities in the country.

According to the South China Morning Post, the EU also formally agreed to restrict "high risk" companies from building 5G technology, a move that will cause trouble for Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The move will also bring joy to the United States, which was lobbying for the past several months to convince its NATO allies and other countries to ban Huawei from developing 5G technology in their respective countries, calling it a security risk for all.

Meeting to discuss China

According to the report, Merkel will chair a meeting in November this year to discuss China with all 27 members of the European Union. The meeting will particularly discuss the trade barriers put in place by China for EU businesses. The meeting is scheduled because the EU members did not get enough time to discuss China during the latest summit as they were busy talking about regional tensions, including Greece and Turkey.

(Image Credit: AP)