Angela Merkel Thanks Israel For Honorary Doctorate, Hails Two Countries' Partnership

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on October 10 thanked Israel for its ‘unwavering support’ as she concluded 16 years in office, and arrived for a ceremony in Jerusalem where she received an honorary doctorate from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. The German chancellor was handed the prestigious degree for her diplomatic bilateral ties with Israel, her fight against antisemitism, and strong support of science and education, the university informed in a release. “Dr Merkel is a true leader, constantly striving to improve the lives of millions worldwide,” Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan said in a broadcast message during the ceremony. The latter hailed Merkel’s contribution for scientific collaboration between Germany and Israel; and for her exemplary leadership, wisdom, and humanity.

“A true leader, constantly striving to improve the lives of millions worldwide, Chancellor Merkel never avoided publicly facing the harsh and uncomfortable realities of global and domestic challenges. She has done so while never forgetting the true meaning of compassion and social responsibility,” said Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan. “Under her leadership, Merkel navigated Europe through a global economic crisis and displayed great humanity to those who were displaced by civil wars and other armed conflicts in the Middle East and Africa,” he added. Prof. Sivan thanked Chancellor Merkel: “We salute you for what you have given Germany, Israel, and the world. We are forever grateful.”

[Credit: Twitter/@naftalibennett]

'You're a moral compass of entire continent of Europe,' Bennett tells Merkel

At a special Cabinet meeting at Jerusalem’s King David Hotel on Sunday, October 10, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailed the alliance between Germany and Israel. Bennet said at the meeting that the relationship between Germany and Israel had “turned into a friendship.”The [Israeli] government is very diverse in its opinions; it may be the most diverse in the world,” Bennett said as he met with Chancellor Merkel during opening remarks, streamed live on Channel 12 news. Merkel meanwhile, who will head Germany’s caretaker government until the formation of the next coalition, thanked the Israeli Prime Minister. She further reminded the Israeli leader that the coalition in the Israeli government was extremely different from forming a coalition in Germany, “Which seems like a very simple matter.”

The German chancellor further hailed the two countries’ ties, saying that it would be a “mistake to base relations between Israel and Germany only on the memory of the Holocaust.” She acknowledged the diverse scientific cooperation between Israel and Germany building "bridges of trust" and "bridges of progress,” Hebrew media reported. Stressing on the significance of “awareness of anti-Semitism, violence, and hatred,” Merkel stated that the “lessons of history are not enough to prevent such incidents from happening.” Meanwhile, Bennet hailed Merkel, saying that there’s a mutual agreement between Germany and Israel on several issues, “one is the importance that we all see in [Israel’s] relations with Germany, in the need to preserve and improve them. [And we all share] a great appreciation for the special role you have played in fortifying this relationship, which sits on a major historical wound.”