Azerbaijan Prez Aliyev Agrees To Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakhl If All Conditions Are Met

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country agrees to ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region if the Armenian side pulls out of what he calls "occupied" borderlands. Aliyev told American news channel Fox News that he has said it several times publicly that he is ready to agree to a ceasefire if the Armenian side meets all conditions.

Azerbaijan has garnered a lot of criticism from the international community over reports of its army allegedly attacking civilians and churches in Armenia. Aliyev, during the interview, denied all allegations saying his army has not carried out any operation against the civilians of Armenia, adding "we do not target religious sites".

Baku and Yerevan have agreed to two ceasefires in the past four weeks of the fighting, but both sides have failed to adhere to the agreements. Armenia has alleged that Turkey is supporting Azerbaijan in the conflict by supplying them with military gears from Syria. President Aliyev reiterated his country's position and dismissed the allegations, calling it "fake news".

The conflict

The fight between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is nearing a month now as it had started on September 27 following skirmishes that began in July this year. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been at loggerheads since 1989, however, in 1994 both countries agreed to a Russia-brokered ceasefire agreement. Skirmishes have occurred in the years following the 1994 ceasefire but did not stretch this far. Both sides are determined to claim victory this time, which is making the international community worried.

The world, including the United Nations and European Union, is urging the warring parties to reach a peaceful settlement and ceasefire. Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to stop the war and resolve the issues peacefully.

