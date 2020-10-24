Trump Says 'good Progress' Being Made On Armenia-Azerbaijan Deal Over Nagorno-Karabakh

US President Donald Trump on Friday, October 23 said that progress is being made on reaching an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan amid escalating violence between the two countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. As per reports, Trump also mentioned that many Armenians live in the United States and they were ‘great people’ and added that the Trump administration will help them.

Trump on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Trump revealed that the US is currently in talks with Armenia and said, "We have a very good relationship with Armenia. They are very good people; they are so dedicated. They are incredible people and we'll see what happens... I think really good progress is being made with respect to that."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently held separate talks with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in an effort to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict and end the ongoing hostilities that have already claimed hundreds of lives on both sides and does not show signs of de-escalating.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region for decades; however, violence between the two countries flared up on September 27. Internationally, the Nagorno-Karabakh region is recognized as Azerbaijani territory but is controlled by ethnic Armenians. Since the start of recent hostilities, both the countries have entered into two ceasefire agreements, with one being brokered by Russia. But both agreements were violated within hours of signing with both countries accusing the other of the breach.

The conflict between the two nations has escalated to such an extent that Armenia's prime minister on Wednesday, October 21 stated that there is no room for a diplomatic solution in the conflict amid Azerbaijan’s aggressive stance.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP)

