Banksy's Stolen Artwork Commemorating Paris Attack Victims Found In Italy

The famous artwork by the British artist Banksy to commemorate the 2015 Paris attacks has been recovered in Italy's L'Aquila. The artwork was reportedly stolen from the Bataclan music hall in Paris last year where it was painted on one of the emergency doors. Italian authorities on June 10 said that the painting was recovered during a search of a home in the countryside of Tortoreto in Teramo province.

According to reports, the painting was found as a result of a joint operation by Italian and French police. Italian authorities are still figuring out how the painting arrived in the country. L’Aquila Prosecutor Michele Renzo while talking to the press said that the motive behind the robbery was money and that it was not ideological. The Italian authorities on June 11 unveiled the painting in front of the media. The artwork depicted a graffiti of a woman mourning in grief.

2015 Paris attack

The painting was made as a tribute to the ninety people who were killed on November 13, 2015, after armed gunmen stormed the Bataclan music hall in Paris. The gunmen were believed to be part of some Islamist extremist group in the city who also attacked several other places the same night killing 130 people in total.

(Image Credit: AP)