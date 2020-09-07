Belarus: Thousands March In Minsk Demanding President Lukashenko's Resignation

In Belarus, scores of protestors rallied outside President Alexander Lukashenko's residence in Minsk on Sunday, September 6 demanding his resignation. As per reports, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said that the protest took place in major cities throughout Belarus. Viasna human rights organisation head Ales Bialiatski said that the demonstration in Minsk attracted more than 100,000 people.

Police retaliation

As per reports, the police and army troops cordoned off major areas of Minsk on Sunday but demonstrators marched to the outskirts of the Palace of Independence, the president’s working residence located 3 kilometers (2 miles) outside the city center. The palace grounds were blocked with the help of riot police and water cannon.

Belarus has witnessed mass protests for nearly four weeks ago. The protestors are opposing the official election results which pronounced Lukashenko's sixth term with 80% of vote share. People in large numbers have taken to streets to protest against the outcome of the election, following which Lukashenko ordered a crackdown on demonstrators. One protestor is reported to have died in the clashes between police and the protesters, while over 7,000 have been arrested so far.

Earlier on Friday, scores of IT workers took to the streets of capital Minsk to join the ongoing demonstrations against the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. In addition, an increasing number of tech workers are now fleeing the country freeing authoritarian rule.

A human chain was also formed outside the High Technology Park after the government authorities raided one of the companies and detained several workers, which include the company's top manager, accusing them of financial abuses. The park is reported to house 750 IT companies that employ 58,000 people and currently account for more than 6% of Belarus' GDP.

Belarus' opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently living in an exile in neighbouring Lithuania, has urged the United Nations to intervene in an ongoing struggle. She urged the global organisation to use all mechanisms possible to halt the crackdown, including sanctions on individuals working closely with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

