Belarus Opposition Leader Who Challenged Poll Results Flees To Lithuania Amid Protests

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main challenger in Belarus's controversial presidential election held on August 9 has left the country for Lithuania after the second day of violent clashes between the police and opposition supporters. Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius on August 11 confirmed that Tikhanovskaya had arrived in the country adding that she is safe. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and other opposition leaders refused to accept the election result after Belarusian authorities declared it in favour of long-time authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday issued a video message, where she said that she had made the "very difficult decision" to leave the country to be with her two children. “I had to leave. Take care - no life is worth what is happening now. Children are the most important thing in our life. I hope to God you never have to face the choice I did," she says in the video that is going viral on social media.

Read: Belarus Poll: EU Chief Calls For Accurate Counting Of Votes After Contentious Results

According to reports, Lukashenko won a sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. However, Lukashenko opponents and critics rejected the results and claimed that the elections were rigged. The accusations of poll rigging triggered protests and led to clashes between police and protesters. Media reports suggest that one protester had died during the clashes between authorities and demonstrators. The disputed election result has garnered a lot of criticism from the international community, including the European Union and the United States.

Harassment & violent repression of peaceful protesters has no place in Europe.



Fundamental rights in #Belarus must be respected.



I call on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that the votes in yesterday’s election are counted & published accurately. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 10, 2020

The conduct of the August 9 presidential elections in Belarus is deeply concerning. They were not free or fair. The U.S. strongly condemns violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters. We support the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 10, 2020

Read: Alexander Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Polls With 80% Votes: Official

Lukashenko's rule

Belarus, which was part of the former Soviet Union is considered one of the last surviving dictatorships in Europe because of its leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is infamous for repressing opponents, controlling media, among other things. After the latest protests erupted in Belarus, Lukashenko ordered a crackdown on demonstrators saying that they were acting on behalf of foreign powers and that he will not allow his country to be "torn apart". Lukashenko also received congratulatory messages after winning the polls, including from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read: Belarus: Protests Break Out After Exit Poll Predicts Lukashenko Re-election

Read: Belarus' Leader Wins Sixth Term With Over 80% Of Votes