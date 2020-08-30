Belarus President Lukashenko Brings Teenage Son To Frontline As Protests Intensify

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes his 16-year-old son Nikolai to protest as people continue to demand his downfall over an alleged rigged election.

According to The Telegraph, the father-son duo appeared in military outfits carrying, what appeared to be AK-47s and posed for cameras as protesters demonstrated nearby. Lukashenko and his son Nikolai, who is presumed to succeed his father as President of Belarus, reportedly landed in Minsk from a helicopter near their residence and posed with the assault rifles for a photo-op.

According to reports, Lukashenko after the show of strength told the press, "They (over 1,00,000 protesters) have run away like rats." Lukashenko's gimmick was to indicate that he will not go down without a fight, suggested reports.

Protestors are demanding Lukashenko's resignation, free and fair election, and an end of state-sponsored violence. People in large numbers have taken to streets to protest against the outcome of the recently concluded election, following which Lukashenko ordered a crackdown on demonstrators. One protestor reportedly died in the clashes between police and the protesters, while over 7,000 have been arrested so far.

Lukashenko on August 10 secured a record sixth term as the country's president after the authorities announced the preliminary results in which the 65-year-old former Soviet Army member allegedly secured over 80 percent of the total votes polled. Opposition leaders, including the main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, denounced the result, calling it a rigged election.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled the country for Lithuania on August 11, fearing that she or her family could be harmed. The 37-year-old leader has been issuing video statements from Lithuania, demanding Belarusian authorities to accept their wrongdoings and to join hands with the opposition in order to evade punishment in the future.

International condemnation

The European Union and the United States have also expressed concerns over the recent developments in Belarus and have called on Lukashenko to respect the rights of the Belarusian people.

Foreign ministers of the European Union also held a meeting regarding this issue and also discussed possible sanctions against Lukashenko. Meanwhile, the last dictator of Europe has also managed to garner some international support as Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly extended support to the authoritarian leader.

(Image Credit: AP)

