Belarus President Lukashenko Says He Is Ready To Share Power As Protests Intensify

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on August 17 said that he is ready to share power but not under pressure from protesters, who are acting at the behest of external powers. Lukashenko was speaking at a rally addressing employees of state-run industrial plants, where he faced heckling and "step down" chants. Lukashenko said that presidents come and go, no problem but they (those who are against a quiet Belarusian state) will eat it up and will not even choke, adding that he is ready to share power and change constitution after a referendum but not under pressure from demonstrators. Lukashenko's comment came as he is facing increasing pressure from his people to step down as the country's president following the recent disputed election result that declared him the winner.

Read: German President Urges Military In Belarus To Refrain From Using Violence

Meanwhile, Lukashenko's main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who on August 11 fled the country with her children to take exile in Lithuania, said that she is ready to take responsibility of the national leader. Tikhanovskaya released a video message where she said offered authorities and officials in Belarus to join hands with opposition to evade punishment in the future. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had last week released a message where she levelled a series of allegations against the authorities and also urged Belarusian people to protest peacefully.

Read: Germany Threatens Stronger EU Sanctions Against Protest-hit Belarus

Disputed election result

Lukashenko on August 10 secured a record sixth term as the country's president after the authorities announced the preliminary results in which the 65-year-old former Soviet Army member allegedly secured over 80 percent of the total votes polled. Opposition leaders, including the main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, denounced the result, calling it a rigged election. People in large numbers took to streets to protest against the outcome following which Lukashenko ordered a crackdown on demonstrators. One protester reportedly died in the clashes between police and the protesters.

Read: UK Rejects 'fraudulent' Belarus Election Results Amid Massive Protests

Read: Belarus President Lukashenko Claims Putin Agreed To Provide Security Assistance

