Belarus: Women Form 'solidarity Chains' To Condemn Police Brutality On Protesters

Women in Belarus are forming ‘solidarity chains’ in order to condemn police brutality on protestors. The protests are taking place due to the disputed elections that gave a landslide victory to President Alexander Lukashenko. Reports suggest that Alexander Lukashenko who is also called as ‘Europe’s last dictator’ has been in power since 1994.

Situation worsens in Belarus as protests rise amid pandemic

Both the European Union and the United States have called the elections neither free nor fair. As a result of the flawed elections, large groups of people formed long “lines of solidarity." More than 100 women were seen wearing white, carrying flowers and portraits of their loved ones detained during protests. Reports suggest that thousands of people have been arrested and at least two have died. However, on August 13, few detainees were released but that did not stop the protestors.

#Belarus. Happening now:last time Minsk residents could walk on the main street was in December 2010,when tens of thousands gathered for a post-election rally.Just right now,people have approached the building of the Parliament, where security measures have already been increased pic.twitter.com/wAgBZzxKg2 — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) August 14, 2020

According to reports, several strikes have been initiated at state-owned factories, where workers objected to the violent treatment of protesters. Thousands of people have rallied all across Belarus since August 9 demanding a recount of the ballot that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory with 80% of the vote, and his top opposition challenger only 10%. Police retaliated with batons, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets. Videos that have emerged online also show police authorities shooting onlookers with rubber bullets and beating protests with truncheons after their detention. According to reports, western governments have criticized the clampdown. Valentina Chailytko, a protestor, told AP, “Belarusians have seen the villainous face of this government. I argued with my husband and voted for Lukashenko. And this is what I got in the end — I can't find my relatives in prisons”. Reports suggest that her husband and son were detained during protests on August 9. Chailytko is still unable to find any information about them.

Prisoner buses and water cannons arrived. People sit on the ground, some kneeled, showing that this is a peaceful protest. Many say that provocations are possible. pic.twitter.com/UJnW5ysrBo — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) August 14, 2020

On August 14, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that these protests would increase the number of COVID-19 cases and will deepen the damage caused by the virus. According to reports by AP, he said, "People must to be told that they have the only chance to save their enterprise that feeds them, only saving their factory, they will feed their families. They can take to the streets, there are thousands of them walking, and they can join and take to the streets, but there is no money".

(Image Credits: Twitter/ Hannaliubakova) (With inputs from AP)