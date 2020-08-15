'US Watching Developments In Belarus Closely', Says Mike Pompeo As Protests Rattle Country

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 15 said that the US is monitoring the situation in Belarus closely after the disputed election result that saw President Alexander Lukashenko secure another term and the protests that followed. Secretary Pompeo during his visit to Warsaw, Poland, told the press that the US is closely watching the developments in Belarus, including the crackdown on its people by the authorities. Pompeo's comment came during a press conference with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz, who said that the potential sanctions in talks will only apply to top officials in the former Soviet Union nation.

Belarus election & more

Violent clashes in Belarus erupted after the authorities in the country declared election results on August 10 which saw the authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko secure the sixth term as President after reportedly gaining over 80 percent of the total votes polled. Opposition leaders, including the main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, refused to accept the defeat saying that the election was rigged in favour of Lukashenko. The disputed result was followed by people taking to streets and clashing with police, where one demonstrator reportedly died. Tikhanovskaya on August 11 fled the country and went into exile in Lithuania from where she issued a video message urging people to protest peacefully and levelling a series of allegations at Belarusian authorities.

The international community, including the European Union and the United States, immediately condemned Belarussian authorities for violently cracking down on "peaceful" protesters asking them to respect the fundamental rights of its people. The United States also claimed that the elections were not free and fair adding that it supports the democratic desire of Belarusian people. It is said that Belarus is one of the last surviving dictatorships in Europe because of its leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is infamous for repressing opponents, controlling media, among other things.

Harassment & violent repression of peaceful protesters has no place in Europe.



Fundamental rights in #Belarus must be respected.



I call on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that the votes in yesterday’s election are counted & published accurately. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 10, 2020

The conduct of the August 9 presidential elections in Belarus is deeply concerning. They were not free or fair. The U.S. strongly condemns violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters. We support the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 10, 2020

