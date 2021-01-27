Boeing 737 MAX Returns To European Skies After 22 Months Of 'extensive Assessment'

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), on January 27, said that it has cleared the Boeing 737 to fly again in European Skies, 22 months after the plane was grounded following two fatal crashes. Patrick Ky, the director of EASA, in a statement, said that the decision was taken following “extensive analysis” by the organisation. He further said that they had complete confidence that the aircraft was safe, however, they would continue to monitor it closely after it resumes service.

“Following extensive analysis by EASA, we have determined that the 737 MAX can safely return to service. This assessment was carried out in full independence of Boeing or the Federal Aviation Administration and without any economic or political pressure – we asked difficult questions until we got answers and pushed for solutions which satisfied our exacting safety requirements. We carried out our own flight tests and simulator sessions and did not rely on others to do this for us," the agency said is a statement.

The EASA also said that their four conditions of approving the airliner had been met. Firstly, the two accidents (JT610 and ET302) are deemed sufficiently understood. Secondly, design changes proposed by Boeing to address the issues highlighted by the accidents have been approved and their embodiment has been mandated. Additionally, an independent extended design review has been completed by EASA. Lastly, Boeing 737 MAX flight crews have been adequately trained.

Boeing crashes

In March 2019, the Boeing 737 Max passenger airliner was grounded worldwide after 346 people died in two crashes which came within five months. Lion Air Flight 610 crashed on October 29, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019. Ethiopian Airlines immediately grounded its remaining 737 Max fleet. However, earlier this year US approved the airliner to fly following a similar assessment.

Last month, American Airlines launched its first commercial flight of Boeing 737 MAX in the United States. It was only in November this year, that Boeing 737 MAX was recertified by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). According to reports, United Airlines is due to return the MAX to its US fleet with flights beginning on February 11. In addendum, Southwest Airlines, which has the largest MAX fleet, reportedly said it will restart service in the second quarter of 2021.

