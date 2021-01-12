Last Updated:

IN PICS | Storm Filomena Brings Worst Snowfall To Spain In Decades Causing Chaos

At least 500 roads became unpassable and over 1,500 people stranded in their vehicles, as blizzard Filomena wreaked havoc across Madrid and other areas.

Storm Filomena
Emergency crews in central Spain cleared 500 roads and rescued over 1,500 people stranded in their vehicles, allowing Madrid.

After recording 50 centimeters (20 inches) of snow in the Spanish capital, large swathe of the country remained impassable. 

A delivery messenger carries boxes during snowfall in Madrid, Spain. 

The old Madrid-Burgos railway is covered by snow in the area of Bustarviejo, outskirts of Madrid, Spain.

People walk through the snow in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish capital is trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralyzed large parts of central Spain over the weekend.

A dug runs through a terrace bar with tables and chairs covered with snow during a snowfall

A general view after a heavy snowfall in downtown Madrid, Spain.

A man snowboards at the Gran Via avenue in downtown, as trains traversing the capital gradually came back online and people commuted.

A man skis at Espana square in downtown Madrid after more than 150 roads were still impassable. 

People protect themselves from the cold wind during frozen winter day, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People walk along a street with snow and fallen tree branches during after a heavy snowfall in downtown Madrid.

The Spanish capital is trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralyzed large parts of central Spain.

