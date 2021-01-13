Last Updated:

IN PICS | Kids In Spain Perform Deadly Dance Of Human & Beast As They Learn Bullfighting

Bullfighting is the national spectacle of Spain and other Latin American nations. Spanish children from a very young age start learning the rather deadly art.

Associated Press Television News
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Pupils exercise in a gym at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Pupil Nicolas Sanz Luna, 10, holds a pair of plastic bull horns at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

A 'Carreton' (bulls horns attached to a metal frame with wheels) is pictured as pupils practice at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. 

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Pupils stand with their capes as they are instructed at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Pupils holding red capes and a sword arrive at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Pupils perform with their capes at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Pupils practice with their capes at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

AP Photo/Manu Ferna

A pupil practices with a 'Carreton' (bulls horns attached to a metal frame with wheels) at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Pupils practice with their capes at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

