IN PICS | Kids In Spain Perform Deadly Dance Of Human & Beast As They Learn Bullfighting

Pupils exercise in a gym at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Pupil Nicolas Sanz Luna, 10, holds a pair of plastic bull horns at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
A 'Carreton' (bulls horns attached to a metal frame with wheels) is pictured as pupils practice at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Pupils stand with their capes as they are instructed at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Pupils holding red capes and a sword arrive at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Pupils perform with their capes at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Pupils practice with their capes at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
A pupil practices with a 'Carreton' (bulls horns attached to a metal frame with wheels) at the Bullfighting School at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.