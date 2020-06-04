COVID-19: China-EU Summit Scheduled For September Postponed Due To Pandemic

As the coronavirus outbreak still remains a danger to public health, the European Union and China meet planned for September in Germany has been postponed. The Berlin government, which will hold the six-month rotating EU presidency from next month, announced on June 4 after German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, that they have jointly agreed that “the meetings cannot take place” at the scheduled time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The statement was released by Merkel’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert on Twitter.

The statement said, "They agreed that it was because of the #Corona -Pandemic cannot take place at the planned time but should be made up for."

The officials have yet to announce the updated plan of the EU-China summit which was previously taking place on September 14 in Leipzig. The meet was being looked forward by the European leaders as an opportunity to enhance the political and economic ties with the Asian superpower. Just recently, the EU had expressed “grave concern” of China’s move to limit Hong Kong’s autonomy with the new security legislation. However, EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrel Fontelles also added in a press briefing that imposing sanctions would not resolve the crisis situation.

"EU relations with China are based on mutual respect and trust. This decision further calls into question China's will to uphold its international commitments," the European Union representative said.

'Continue our engagement'

Fontelles had already mentioned last week that the timetable of the summit could be shifted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. European Union's statement on developments in Hong Kong came after the United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia unleashed a harsh criticism over new legislation proposed in the Chinese parliament. Meanwhile, the 27-nation-bloc has noted that it would maintain a dialogue with China over the situation and said it would continue with its engagement.

"China is one of the key global players and the EU has to continue its engagement with China based on its interests and objectives. If successful this engagement will help to shape a more stable and prosperous world, but also a world respectful of fundamental rights and freedoms," EU High Representative.

