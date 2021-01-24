COVID-19: Netherlands Begins First Curfew Since World War II; Travel Ban Comes Into Effect

The Dutch government on January 23 began the first-ever nationwide curfew since World War II and a ban on flights from South Africa and Britain in its most stringent restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Netherlands. The scare of new strains of the novel coronavirus has spread across the world. While proposing the curfew, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had said that parliament must approve the restrictions. On Saturday, the country voted in favour of a curfew between 9 PM to 4:30 AM and the flight ban also began on the same day from most of the nations.

As part of the curfew, only people in emergencies will be permitted to leave during those specific hours including other exceptions such as medical emergencies, essential workers across fields, and walking pets on a leash. However, violators of the curfew will also be subjected to aa fine of $115. In addition to that, the Dutch government has reportedly also said that all the international travellers arriving at the nation by planes or boats would be required to carry two negative COVID-19 rapid tests, which should be done before the departure.

Earlier, the country had required a negative test to be taken within the 72 hours of travel. In the wake of new strains emerging from South Africa and the UK, schools and non-essential shops have also been closed since mid-December 2020. Before that, bars and restaurants were also shut down across the nation. These facilities will remain suspended at least until February 9.

Residents Try To Dodge COVID-19 Curfew

Meanwhile, amid fears of being cooped up during curfew hours, residents in the Netherlands have resorted to buying delivery uniforms and borrowing dogs amongst other creative moves. In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the European nation has imposed night curfew across the country allowing only dog walkers, international passengers, funeral-goers, food delivery personnel and several other working in emergency services to move around. The new rules would come into effect starting January 23 and would restrict people to their homes between 9 pm and 4:30 am.

Image credits: The Associated Press