Czech Republic President Zeman Too Ill To Work, PM Andrej Babiš To Take Over

Czech President Milos Zeman is physically incapable of completing his official duties, according to the doctors treating him. As a result, the Senate is attempting to transfer Zeman's constitutional powers to the current prime minister, Andrej Babiš, and the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Radek Vondráek, who is a member of Babiš' ANO party, as per the reports of Politico.

This complicates the planned power shift following the recent Czech parliamentary elections on October 8 and 9, in which the three-party alliance defeated ANO. Zeman was rushed to hospital the day following the election, and the process of creating a new government has remained in limbo ever since, owing to the fact that neither the hospital nor Zeman's staff had supplied any information regarding his condition.

However, on Monday, Miroslav Zavoral, the head of Prague's Central Military Hospital, wrote to Miloš Vystrčil, President of the Senate of the Czech Republic and described Zeman's health, according to the political news company. The president's illness was not specified, but local media stated that he has hepatic encephalopathy, a nerve system disorder caused by chronic liver disease such as cirrhosis.

Zeman suffers from diabetes and is a habitual smoker and drinker. He uses a wheelchair because he has difficulty walking. The president's spokesman, Jiri Ovcacek, recently stated that Zeman's current hospitalisation does not jeopardise post-election negotiations or his constitutional obligations, as reported by Al Jazeera. On September 14, Zeman was admitted to the hospital for a planned examination, according to his office. The president was only dehydrated and tired. After eight days, Zeman was discharged.

When parliament reconvenes on November 8, if the president's constitutional powers are transferred to Babiš, he is expected to ask Petr Fiala, the leader of the Together alliance, who defeated ANO, on October 8 and 9 to lead the new government, according to Politico. Babiš has declared repeatedly that he will not attempt to create a new administration and that he is planning to join the opposition.

