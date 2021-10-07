Emmanuel Macron Accused By UK Of Diverting COVID Vaccines Batch; Termed 'act Of War'

While the UK boasted about its successful COVID vaccine deployment in the spring, London's relations with Paris and Brussels deteriorated after the EU expressed dissatisfaction with the UK's lack of deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Now, France's President Emmanuel Macron is being accused of stealing nearly five million vaccines from the UK, as per the reports of the Sun.

France's actions, according to outraged politicians, could have easily cost lives in the United Kingdom. They also equated their ominous threat to hostile state behaviour rather than close ally behaviour. In the spring, the UK's relations with France and Brussels hit rock bottom when the UK's vaccine rollout outpaced the EU's.

Tensions flare between PM Johnson and President Macron

A consignment of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, scheduled to arrive in the UK on March 22 from the Halix plant in Holland, was purportedly diverted by France, according to the outlet, causing tension between Prime Minister Jhonson and President Macron. In the midst of a fierce diplomatic spat, the EU barred its transfer to the United Kingdom, stating unequivocally that it would never be granted an export licence.

Despite France and other EU countries criticising the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine's efficacy and refusing to reveal if it was safe to administer to the entire population, the vaccine was approved. However, the AstraZeneca vaccine could cause side effects such as blood clots, that's why certain European governments have delayed the vaccine's introduction, according to Sputnik.

Macron's actions dubbed as 'an act of war'

An EU ambassador said that AstraZeneca had made promises to both the UK and the EU that it cannot keep. As a result, some type of agreement will be required. However, the Halix dosages are in the EU, and AstraZeneca must obtain authorisation to transfer them to the UK, thus the odds are stacked against the UK. According to the Sun, it is also claimed that France threatened Mr Johnson with a veiled threat to cut off Pfizer supplies made on the continent, effectively halting Britain's vaccine rollout. Senior government officials have compared Mr Macron's actions to "an act of war" and chastised him for acting like Napoleon.

Image: AP