EU Parliament Declares ‘Black Lives Matter’, Criticises Trump For ‘inflammatory Rhetoric’

In the aftermath of Geroge Floyd’s death, the European Parliament decisively voted on June 19 to declare that “Black Lives Matter”, denouncing all forms of racism and discrimination. The resolution adopted by the parliament with 493 votes to 104 strongly condemned the “appalling death of George Floyd” in the United States as well as similar killings elsewhere in the world.

“The Chamber supports the recent massive protests around the world against racism and discrimination and condemns ‘white supremacism in all its forms’,” said the European Parliament in a statement.

The MEPs called on the US authorities to address systemic racism and inequalities and criticised US President Donald Trump over this threat to deploy the army and his “inflammatory rhetoric”. The members also denied the incidents of looting, vandalism and destruction of private and public properties by some violent protesters.

The MEPs said that the “disproportionate” use of force and “racist tendencies” in law enforcement should be publicly denounced in all forms. They stressed that the use of force should always be lawful, proportionate, and the last resort, adding the excessive use of force against crowds contravenes the principle of proportionality.

“The EP underlines that cases of police brutality and abuse should not go unpunished and that citizens have the right to record scenes of police violence to use as evidence,” said the parliament.

Cautions against new technologies

The parliament urged the member states to end racial and ethnic profiling in criminal law enforcement, counter-terrorism measures and immigration controls. It cautioned against new technologies saying it must not discriminate against racial and ethnic minorities. Calling for more diversity within police forces, the MEPs further added that police and law enforcement authorities must have “an exemplary record on anti-racism and anti-discrimination”.

“The EU institutions and the member states should officially acknowledge past injustices and crimes against humanity committed against black people, people of colour and Roma,” the parliament said.

